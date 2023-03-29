Expert breaks down Nashville police bodycam of ‘outstanding’ school shooting response


WSMV's Lydia Fielder reports.
By Lydia Fielder
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police officers that responded to the Covenant School shooting could not have performed any better, a former Metro Nashville police officer said.

Ken Alexandrow spent 26 years as an Metro Police officer. He was an academy instructor then a field training officer. He now runs a security training company, AGAPE Tactical.

Alexandrow watched the body-worn camera video released by Metro Police of an active shooter inside the Covenant School campus on Monday.

“It was textbook when you consider the stress that they were under and how well they performed,” Alexandrow said. “With all they’re going through, and they’re hearing gunfire, and they’re responding to gunfire, they still had the presence of mind to have muscle discipline to not laser each other, to not be pointing guns at each other’s back. That’s, that’s tremendous, and you don’t see that everywhere.”

Metro Police Chief John Drake talk about the officers' response to the shooting at The Covenant School.

Metro Police Chief John Drake said the initial call came in at 10:13 a.m. on Monday. By 10:24 a.m., the shooter was dead.

“They heard gunfire and immediately ran to that,” Drake said. “I was really impressed that with all that was going on – the danger – that somebody took control, let’s go, let’s go, and went in and took care and just trying to end the situation.”

Alexandrow echoed that bravery.

“Average response time in the United States for a “Code Three” response is 9 to 12 minutes,” he said. “They finished it in less than what the average response time is? How can you call that anything less than incredible.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Five of the six victims in the Nashville school shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Kids, substitute, custodian among victims in Nashville school shooting
Security footage released by MNPD shows Hale arrive at the school and move room-to-room.
Suspect, 28, kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school shooting: police
Interstate 24 in Robertson County
County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed four children

Latest News

Police release body cam video of school shooting
Police release body cam video of school shooting
From smiling teenager to school shooter
From smiling teenager to school shooter
A difficult conversation waits for many parents across the country. Tragedy unfolded at The...
Tips from Nashville child psychologist for school shooting trauma
Dr. Katherine Koonce
Peers of Katherine Koonce share what an ‘amazing educator’ she was