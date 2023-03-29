Donelson Church holds prayer vigil day after deadly school shooting

DONELSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Donelson Fellowship Church held a prayer vigil Tuesday evening to honor and pray for the victims killed during The Covenant School deadly shooting.

Several church and community members gathered inside the church offering prayers for the victim’s families, for the Middle Tennessee community, and for government leaders. They prayed aloud and silently through the vigil.

Alaina Schwartz hugged her young daughter tightly inside the Donelson Fellowship Church.

“It’s just an overwhelming feeling which is why taking time in this moment to gather together is so crucial,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz said her heart breaks for the community impacted by this deadly shooting. She is also a teacher and has elementary-age children.

“As a teacher and as a mom of two young elementary kids, our heart just goes out to those families and those teachers just to that community,” said Schwartz.

The Nashville community that’s still coming to grips after police say Audrey Hale went inside the Covenant School Monday morning shooting and killing three adults and three children.

Leslie Nichols was one of the attendees. She says processing this tragedy is tough. They’re leaning on hope and prayers.

“I was actually asking a therapist earlier what do we do now? What does this mean? How do we handle this? And he said there’s some sort of power that happens whenever people go through a tragedy like we’ve gone through in the past 24 hours, and you sit in it together. And I think that’s what Nashville is doing right now is that we’re sitting in it together,” Nichols said.

During the vigil, they minister to each other through song, prayer, and reflection. They say they are leaning on the love of God to help them to get through this difficult time.

“To not forget, to not move on, but to truly take time to mourn to grieve, to pray and then to think what our next steps as a community are,” said Schwartz.

At the end of the vigil, the church also passed out pamphlets and information on how parents can talk to their kids about this tragedy.

