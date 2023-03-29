Church community supports Covenant shooting victims and survivors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s been an outpouring of support for Covenant Presbyterian families from their church community following Monday’s school shooting that left six people dead.

A memorial continues to grow outside the school gates and was extended down the road Tuesday afternoon.

Students from St. Luke Christian Academy placed signs along the road and tied red and white ribbons to trees and poles between their school and the neighboring Covenant.

“We just want Covenant to know that they are not alone and that we feel their mourning,” sixth grade student Heuer Ross said. “We’re suffering too, and we are sad for them. We want them to know that we are not alone, and we are there for them.”

Ross said he has multiple friends at Covenant and was scared for their safety during the shooting. He made a sign that said ”Stay strong Covenant” with a flower on the top for the victims of the shooting that was placed next to others made by other students.

“We are just going to keep making signs and let them know that we feel and hear their cries,” Ross said. “We’re always there for them.”

Congregations from as far away as Texas are holding prayer services for Covenant, including a church where Pastor Chad Scruggs used to serve. His daughter was one of the three children killed in the shooting.

Other pastors who know Scruggs are also showing support. Steve Moore grew up with Scruggs and is now a pastor at West Jackson Baptist Church in Jackson, Tennessee.

“Our urgent prayers continued through the afternoon,” Moore said. “Around 3 p.m. we learned that she had passed, so we were all in shock and to be honest angry over what had happened.”

“Healing takes years, years to grieve and years to respond,” Moore said. “I am thankful for what’s going on in Nashville and how people are rallying for this Covenant School and Covenant Church family. I do pray specifically for the church.”

