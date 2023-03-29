Bill would allow teachers to carry guns at school

The bill would allow faculty and staff members to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds.
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bill that would allow teachers to carry a concealed handgun is scheduled to go before state lawmakers today.

SB 1325 is sponsored by Senator Paul Bailey and would authorize faculty or staff members of a school to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds under certain conditions, according to the proposal.

The bill’s language states that faculty and staff members would be required to obtain a handgun carry permit and complete a minimum of 40 hours of training. They would also need jointly written authorization from the director of schools, the principal of the school, and the chief of the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Senator Paul Bailey
Senator Paul Bailey(WSMV)

Teachers would also only be allowed to carry a handgun on the grounds of the school where they are employed. They would not be allowed to carry a handgun in auditoriums and stadiums where school events are taking place.

Currently, it is a felony to possess or carry a firearm in any school building or on school grounds if not being used for instructional or school-sanctioned ceremonial purposes.

The bill has been deferred three times since its introduction on Jan. 31. It goes before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, March 29.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Audrey Hale
Nashville school shooter had mental health disorder, police say
Five of the six victims in the Nashville school shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Kids, substitute, custodian among victims in Nashville school shooting
Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
From smiling teenager to school shooter
What turns a smiling teenager into a school shooter?

Latest News

Two people were shot on Hart Lane early Tuesday morning.
Man arrested for double shooting in East Nashville
wsmv shots fired
Fight leads to shots fired in Nashville
Police release body cam video of school shooting
Expert breaks down Nashville police bodycam of ‘outstanding’ school shooting response
Congressman Tim Burchett
‘Not a whole lot we can do’: East TN congressman says gun laws won’t stop school shootings