Sen. Rand Paul staffer ‘brutally attacked’ in DC, reports say

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement that a member of his staff was the victim of a...
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement that a member of his staff was the victim of a stabbing in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports.(Source: Republican National Convention)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Police announced the arrest of a suspect in what reports say was an attack on a member of Sen. Rand Paul’s staff in Washington, D.C.

Police say the stabbing was reported about 5:15 p.m. Saturday. After officers arrived on scene, an adult male was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement Monday that the victim was a member of his staff, according to WJLA.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thinking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for the diligent actions,” the statement said. “We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy, so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

Police identified the suspect in the case as 42-year-old Glynn Neal. He was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill using a knife.

A witness told police he and the victim were walking near the area of the crime when Neal jumped out from behind a corner to stab the victim with a knife multiple times, WJLA reports. The suspect then ran away.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Covenant School
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Audrey Hale
Suspect, 28, kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school shooting: police
Interstate 24 in Robertson County
County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed four children
Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
Crash on I-24 in Robertson County kills six, including children
Katherine Koonce, 60, (left), Hallie Scruggs, 9, (middle) and Mike Hill, 61, (rights) were all...
Victims identified in Nashville school shooting

Latest News

Security footage released by MNPD shows Hale arrive at the school and move room-to-room.
Suspect, 28, kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school shooting: police
At least three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention center in...
Official: 39 dead in fire at migrant facility in Mexico
John Cooper, Mayor of Nashville. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Reaction to fatal Covenant School shooting in Nashville
Nashville police are searching for a motive in the Nashville mass shooting.
3 children, 3 adults killed in Tennessee private school shooting as police seek motive
The Whitewater community held a candlelight vigil for a baby found dead in a field near a...
Police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in field