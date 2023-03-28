Search underway for double shooting suspect in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left two people in critical condition early Tuesday morning in East Nashville.

According to MNPD, officers were called to 1026 Hart Lane around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting. They arrived to find one man lying on the ground next to a car and another sitting in the driver’s seat. Both men suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

