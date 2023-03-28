Police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in field

By Nick Viviani and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Police say the suspected mother of a baby who was found in a field near a Wisconsin trailer park has been arrested as part of the investigation into the infant’s death, WMTV reports.

Police revealed the arrest of the 39-year-old woman Monday. She was booked Friday on counts of concealing the death of a child and resisting or obstructing an officer, according to the police department. The statement noted the allegations have been handed over to the district attorney’s office and more charges are possible.

The police department did not release the name of the woman and indicated no other information about its investigation would be released at this time.

The police department previously reported the child was found March 4 near the Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park in Whitewater.

The infant was found inside a plastic bag that had been placed in a cardboard box, wrapped in a light-colored shirt and no other clothing, investigators said. They believe the child had been in the field for less than two days prior to being discovered.

