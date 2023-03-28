NFL stars Eric Decker, Delanie Walker pledge free mental health for Covenant School in wake of shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - All proceeds from an April 4 fundraiser for Fund Recovery will be redirected to provide mental health services to Nashville’s Covenant School, according to a spokesperson for the non-profit organization.

A shooter killed three students and three staff members at the private Christian school on Monday morning.

NFL Stars Eric Decker and Delanie Walker, along with country artist JT Hodges, are part of the effort to raise money for the families, teachers, administrators and community of Covenant School.

Ryan Cain, president of Fund Recovery, said the organization is focused on providing access to a network of treatment programs for people struggling with addiction or mental health.

The April 4 event, Hall of Fame Family Recovery Fund, will include appearances by musicians like JT Hodges, Jessie James Decker, RaeLynn, Eric Paslay, Tyler Rich and Butch Walker.

