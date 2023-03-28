NFL stars Eric Decker, Delanie Walker pledge free mental health for Covenant School in wake of shooting

Nashville based non-profit Fund Recovery announced money raised at its annual fundraiser will be redirected to provide free mental health treatment and therapy for Covenant School.
Eric Decker
Eric Decker(Fund Recovery)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - All proceeds from an April 4 fundraiser for Fund Recovery will be redirected to provide mental health services to Nashville’s Covenant School, according to a spokesperson for the non-profit organization.

A shooter killed three students and three staff members at the private Christian school on Monday morning.

NFL Stars Eric Decker and Delanie Walker, along with country artist JT Hodges, are part of the effort to raise money for the families, teachers, administrators and community of Covenant School.

Ryan Cain, president of Fund Recovery, said the organization is focused on providing access to a network of treatment programs for people struggling with addiction or mental health.

The April 4 event, Hall of Fame Family Recovery Fund, will include appearances by musicians like JT Hodges, Jessie James Decker, RaeLynn, Eric Paslay, Tyler Rich and Butch Walker.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Security footage released by MNPD shows Hale arrive at the school and move room-to-room.
Suspect, 28, kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school shooting: police
Katherine Koonce, 60, (left), Hallie Scruggs, 9, (middle) and Mike Hill, 61, (rights) were all...
Victims identified in Nashville school shooting
Interstate 24 in Robertson County
County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed four children
Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
Crash on I-24 in Robertson County kills six, including children

Latest News

A weapon Audrey Hale was armed with during the Nashville school shooting, according to MNPD.
Nashville school shooter purchased 7 guns, planned attack on multiple locations, police say
Chief John Drake answers questions at a news conference on Tuesday.
Drake talks about shooter's manifesto
Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Drake talks about shooter's manifesto
Drake: Shooter bought 7 firearms legally, was under mental health care
TN Senate votes on SB0003 on Thursday, February 9.
LGBTQ theatre company sues Tennessee over cabaret bill