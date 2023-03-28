Nashville school shooter fired at glass doors to gain entry, fired at police

The shooter killed three children and three adults inside the Covenant School.
Three students and three staff members were killed in a shooting at a Nashville school on Monday morning. The suspected shooter was also killed.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Audrey Hale, 28, killed three children and three adults inside the Covenant School in Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood on Monday morning.

Hale gained access to the Covenant School in Nashville by shooting out glass doors, according to Metro Nashville Police Department.

Active shooter gained access to Nashville school by shooting out glass doors, according to MNPD
Active shooter gained access to Nashville school by shooting out glass doors, according to MNPD(MNPD)

Hale fired on officers who responded to the school Monday after receiving reports of an active shooter, according to MNPD. Authorities said shots were fired from a second story window.

According to police, Hale drove a Honda Fit to the school and parked it in the lot. Detectives said they found additional material written by Hale. Earlier in the day, authorities said they discovered a manifesto and detailed map listing school entry points.

The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and 61-year-old Mike Hill.

Hale, a former student at the school, was killed by police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Covenant School
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
Crash on I-24 in Robertson County kills six, including children
Students led away from the scene of a school shooting in Nashville.
Suspect, 28, kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school shooting: police
Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed four children
A shooting at Red Door Saloon sent a man to the hospital on Saturday night.
Man shot at Red Door Saloon in Nashville

Latest News

Neighbors describe police arriving at suspect's home
Neighbors describe police's arrival at shooter's home
The Covenant School
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Active shooter gained access to Nashville school by shooting out glass doors, according to MNPD
Authorities search Nashville school shooter’s home
WSMV4's Joylyn Bukovac was a student at Discovery Middle School in Alabama during an active...
Joylyn Bukovac recalls Alabama school shooting