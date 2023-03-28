Manifesto, map discovered following Nashville school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Audrey Hale, 28, shot and killed three students and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville on Monday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

MNPD said its investigation led to the discovery of a manifesto with a plan and drawing. Police said they also found a detailed map that showed entry points into the Covenant School.

Police released photos Monday night of the weapon’s Hale used in the shooting on Monday.

Police said this was a weapon used in the school shooting in Nashville on Monday, March 27, 2023. (MNPD)

When asked about a motive for the attack, authorities said they had a working theory about why the former Covenant School student opened fire at the school. However, Police Chief Drake said they weren’t prepared to share the theory Monday afternoon.

The victims in the shooting at Covenant Presbyterian School are Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all children aged 8 to 9, Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and 61-year-old Mike Hill. Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake confirmed the names of the victims Monday afternoon and identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

Koonce was Head of School at the Covenant School. She had been at the school nearly seven years. Hill was a custodian at the school and Peak was a substitute teacher.

