First Alert Forecast: Widespread Frost Tonight

Possible severe storms are in the forecast on Friday.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Sunshine sticks around for the next couple of days with a nice warm up into the 70s. Friday rain and storms return prompting a First Alert Weather Day.

Lows will fall into the 30s bringing frost to most areas overnight.
Lows will fall into the 30s bringing frost to most areas overnight.(wsmv)

THROUGH THURSDAY:

Tonight, widespread frost is expected to form overnight. It will be clear and chilly with lows on Wednesday morning in the low-mid 30s.

Wednesday afternoon will be sunny and beautiful with very little wind. Count on highs in the low-mid 60s.

Patchy frost will form late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning once again.

Thursday afternoon also looks mostly sunny, but will be even milder than Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY -- FRIDAY:

Friday will gradually turn windy, ushering in more humidity from the south. Scattered showers are likely off and on throughout the day.

Friday night, scattered strong-severe thunderstorms will be possible. Damaging wind gusts and the outside chance for an isolated tornado will exist.

WEEKEND:

This weekend will be a lot like last weekend -- simply beautiful. Saturday will be breezy as the air dries out and sunshine takes over. High in the low 70s.

On Sunday, the wind will be even lighter with even more sunshine. Temperatures will be equally mild, again in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

Much warmer and more humid weather will kick off next week. Temperatures will top off around 80 with the chance for just a few showers on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Security footage released by MNPD shows Hale arrive at the school and move room-to-room.
Suspect, 28, kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school shooting: police
Five of the six victims in the Nashville school shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Kids, substitute, custodian among victims in Nashville school shooting
Interstate 24 in Robertson County
County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed four children

Latest News

It'll turn cold tonight with widespread frost likely by morning.
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Returns, then Frosty Tonight
WSMV wind gusts
First Alert Forecast: Cooler and cloudy followed by sunshine
After a brief cooldown, Nashville will warm up again on Thursday.
First Alert Forecast: Cooler Air Building In
Several partly to mostly sunny days can be expected before our next storm chance on Friday.
First Alert Forecast: Quiet Start to the Week