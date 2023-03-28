First Alert Forecast: Widespread Frost Tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Sunshine sticks around for the next couple of days with a nice warm up into the 70s. Friday rain and storms return prompting a First Alert Weather Day.

Lows will fall into the 30s bringing frost to most areas overnight. (wsmv)

THROUGH THURSDAY:

Tonight, widespread frost is expected to form overnight. It will be clear and chilly with lows on Wednesday morning in the low-mid 30s.

Wednesday afternoon will be sunny and beautiful with very little wind. Count on highs in the low-mid 60s.

Patchy frost will form late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning once again.

Thursday afternoon also looks mostly sunny, but will be even milder than Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY -- FRIDAY:

Friday will gradually turn windy, ushering in more humidity from the south. Scattered showers are likely off and on throughout the day.

Friday night, scattered strong-severe thunderstorms will be possible. Damaging wind gusts and the outside chance for an isolated tornado will exist.

WEEKEND:

This weekend will be a lot like last weekend -- simply beautiful. Saturday will be breezy as the air dries out and sunshine takes over. High in the low 70s.

On Sunday, the wind will be even lighter with even more sunshine. Temperatures will be equally mild, again in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

Much warmer and more humid weather will kick off next week. Temperatures will top off around 80 with the chance for just a few showers on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

