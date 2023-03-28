First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Returns, then Frosty Tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunshine will return this afternoon, but it will remain breezy & cool.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH THURSDAY:

Clouds will move out from west to east this afternoon. A light northerly breeze will usher in cooler, drier air. That will set the stage for a clear, chilly evening and widespread frost to form. Lows on Wednesday will be in the low-mid 30s.

It'll turn cold tonight with widespread frost likely by morning. (WSMV)

Wednesday afternoon will be sunny and beautiful with very little wind. Count on highs in the low-mid 60s.

Know that patchy frost will form late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning once again. Thursday afternoon also looks mostly sunny, but will be even milder than Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY -- FRIDAY:

Friday will gradually turn windy, ushering in more humidity from the south. Scattered showers are likely off and on throughout the day.

Friday night, scattered strong-severe thunderstorms will be possible. Damaging wind gusts and the outside chance for an isolated tornado will exist.

WEEKEND:

This weekend will be a lot like last weekend -- simply beautiful. Saturday will be breezy as the air dries out and sunshine takes over.

On Sunday, the wind will be even lighter with even more sunshine. Temperatures will be equally mild.

NEXT WEEK:

Much warmer and more humid weather will kick off next week. Temperatures will top off around 80 with the chance for just a few showers on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.