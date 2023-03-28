First Alert Forecast: Cooler and cloudy followed by sunshine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today will be a cooler day with early morning clouds giving way to plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Things with get breezy with gusts near 20 mph or over at times and highs near 60 this afternoon. Tonight will be colder with temperatures falling into the 30s by tomorrow morning and a good risk of some widespread frost across the Mid State. Be sure to cover or bring in your outdoor plants tonight.

MID-WEEK

Plenty of sunshine is expected for our Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower to mid-60s for the day.

The sunshine continues on Thursday with temperatures pushing back in the 70s.

FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY

Our next round of rain is expected by the end of the week as a strong storm system brings us scattered showers and storms to the Mid State.

While we’ll get to see some showers and hear some rumbles of thunder in the afternoon and it’s looking windy with gusts near or over 30 mph possible a times.

The main severe weather threat is looking like it will be overnight once again with more details to come in the coming days.

We’ll dry out on Saturday with temperatures in the lower 70s for the day. It will be a breezy afternoon as well.

Plenty of sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday highs get back to near 80.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.