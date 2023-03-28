First Alert Forecast: Cooler and cloudy followed by sunshine

A strong storm system is expected to move in Friday night.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today will be a cooler day with early morning clouds giving way to plenty of afternoon sunshine. 

Things with get breezy with gusts near 20 mph or over at times and highs near 60 this afternoon. Tonight will be colder with temperatures falling into the 30s by tomorrow morning and a good risk of some widespread frost across the Mid State.  Be sure to cover or bring in your outdoor plants tonight.

MID-WEEK

Plenty of sunshine is expected for our Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower to mid-60s for the day.

The sunshine continues on Thursday with temperatures pushing back in the 70s.

FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY

Our next round of rain is expected by the end of the week as a strong storm system brings us scattered showers and storms to the Mid State.

While we’ll get to see some showers and hear some rumbles of thunder in the afternoon and it’s looking windy with gusts near or over 30 mph possible a times.

The main severe weather threat is looking like it will be overnight once again with more details to come in the coming days.

We’ll dry out on Saturday with temperatures in the lower 70s for the day.  It will be a breezy afternoon as well.

Plenty of sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday highs get back to near 80.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Covenant School
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Audrey Hale
Suspect, 28, kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school shooting: police
Interstate 24 in Robertson County
County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed four children
Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
Crash on I-24 in Robertson County kills six, including children
Katherine Koonce, 60, (left), Hallie Scruggs, 9, (middle) and Mike Hill, 61, (rights) were all...
Victims identified in Nashville school shooting

Latest News

WSMV wind gusts
Tuesday morning First Alert forecast
After a brief cooldown, Nashville will warm up again on Thursday.
First Alert Forecast: Cooler Air Building In
Monday night First Alert forecast
Monday night First Alert forecast
Several partly to mostly sunny days can be expected before our next storm chance on Friday.
First Alert Forecast: Quiet Start to the Week