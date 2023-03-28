Family describes officer involved in Nashville school shooting as brave

Brother of Rex Engelbert discovered officer encountered shooter after video was released Tuesday.
Officer Rex Englebert
Officer Rex Englebert(MNPD)
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a Metro Police officer who encountered the school shooter Monday morning said they are proud of his heroic actions.

Metro Police Officer Rex Engelbert was the first person who shot Audrey Hale, 28, inside The Covenant School on Monday morning.

When Kevin Engelbert first heard about the school shooting in Nashville, the family was concerned. The family knew Rex Engelbert’s fiancé worked at a Christian school in the area.

His brother Kevin spoke to WSMV4 about his brother’s heroics on Monday. Rex Engelbert told his brother he responded to the shooting but couldn’t detail his role. It wasn’t until Kevin Engelbert saw the body camera video on Tuesday that he found it was his brother.

Rex Engelbert was one of five kids who grew up in Chicago. He moved to Nashville to be with his fiancé and has been a Metro Police officer for four years.

Kevin Engelbert knew his brother was brave, something their mom had always taught them, and he was polite from the very moment he stepped foot on the school campus and saw staff members outside.

“Just chills and just very proud to see how brave he was heading toward the sound of gunfire and obviously just scared for his life and devastated at signs of the victims in the school,” Kevin Engelbert said. “He kept his manners in the video when he was talking to the lady who was devastated, and just the fact that he was always trying to be front of the line.”

They said they were impressed with how fast he responded from when he walked through the doors to when he shot Hale after watching the video.

He said his brother is off the next two days and they plan to see him sometime this week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Three students and three school staffers were killed in a shooting inside The Covenant School...
Chief: School shooter wasn’t on police’s radar
Officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD...
Officers who stopped Nashville school shooter to be honored by Uvalde Foundation
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter

Most Read

Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Security footage released by MNPD shows Hale arrive at the school and move room-to-room.
Suspect, 28, kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school shooting: police
Five of the six victims in the Nashville school shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Kids, substitute, custodian among victims in Nashville school shooting
Interstate 24 in Robertson County
County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed four children

Latest News

Five of the six victims in the Nashville school shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Kids, substitute, custodian among victims in Nashville school shooting
Three students and three school staffers were killed in a shooting inside The Covenant School...
Chief: School shooter wasn’t on police’s radar
WSMV Averianna Patton
Covenant shooter messaged old classmate before shooting
WSMV Averianna Patton
Nashville shooter reached out to old friend