Family describes officer involved in Nashville school shooting as brave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a Metro Police officer who encountered the school shooter Monday morning said they are proud of his heroic actions.

Metro Police Officer Rex Engelbert was the first person who shot Audrey Hale, 28, inside The Covenant School on Monday morning.

When Kevin Engelbert first heard about the school shooting in Nashville, the family was concerned. The family knew Rex Engelbert’s fiancé worked at a Christian school in the area.

His brother Kevin spoke to WSMV4 about his brother’s heroics on Monday. Rex Engelbert told his brother he responded to the shooting but couldn’t detail his role. It wasn’t until Kevin Engelbert saw the body camera video on Tuesday that he found it was his brother.

Rex Engelbert was one of five kids who grew up in Chicago. He moved to Nashville to be with his fiancé and has been a Metro Police officer for four years.

Kevin Engelbert knew his brother was brave, something their mom had always taught them, and he was polite from the very moment he stepped foot on the school campus and saw staff members outside.

“Just chills and just very proud to see how brave he was heading toward the sound of gunfire and obviously just scared for his life and devastated at signs of the victims in the school,” Kevin Engelbert said. “He kept his manners in the video when he was talking to the lady who was devastated, and just the fact that he was always trying to be front of the line.”

They said they were impressed with how fast he responded from when he walked through the doors to when he shot Hale after watching the video.

He said his brother is off the next two days and they plan to see him sometime this week.

