Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter

Police say Audrey Hale shot through glass doors to gain entry and fired at officers through a second-story window.
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.(MNPD)
By Amanda Hara and Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: The footage shown in this story may be difficult for some to watch. Use discretion.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released the body camera footage from the two officers who shot and killed the active shooter on Monday.

Officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo were part of the team of officers who first arrived at the Covenant School for reports of an active shooter. The videos show Engelbert locating the shooter, Audrey Hale, on the second floor while appearing to fire at officers outside through a window.

Officer Engelbert fires four quick shots and Hale can be seen dropping to the floor. The other officers were cleared to move forward and approach the downed body and four more shots are fired, which are later attributed to Officer Collazo.

The footage from Officer Collazo’s body camera clearly shows Hale still moving after Officer Engelbert engaged, which led Officer Collazo to fire the latter four shots while screaming, “Stop moving! Stop moving!” Hale was neutralized. The video ends with Officer Collazo announcing over the radio, “suspect down.”

Metro Police said Officer Engelbert has been with the department for 4 years, while Officer Collazo is a 9-year veteran of MNPD.

Hale, 28, killed three children and three adults inside the Covenant School in Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood on Monday morning.

Hale gained access to the Covenant School in Nashville by shooting out glass doors, according to Metro Nashville Police Department.

Hale fired on officers who responded to the school Monday after receiving reports of an active shooter, according to MNPD. Authorities said shots were fired from a second-story window.

According to police, Hale drove a Honda Fit to the school and parked it in the lot. Detectives said they found additional material written by Hale. Earlier in the day, authorities said they discovered a manifesto and detailed map listing school entry points.

The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and 61-year-old Mike Hill.

Hale was a former student at the Covenant School, according to police. MNPD Chief John Drake said this could have been why the incident occurred.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Security footage released by MNPD shows Hale arrive at the school and move room-to-room.
Suspect, 28, kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school shooting: police
Interstate 24 in Robertson County
County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed four children
Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
Crash on I-24 in Robertson County kills six, including children
Katherine Koonce, 60, (left), Hallie Scruggs, 9, (middle) and Mike Hill, 61, (rights) were all...
Victims identified in Nashville school shooting

Latest News

John Cooper, Mayor of Nashville. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Reaction to fatal Covenant School shooting in Nashville
WSMV Cooper on shooting
Mayor Cooper comments on the Covenant shooting
Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
wsmv overnight shooting
Double overnight shooting