Authorities search Nashville school shooter’s home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sounds of explosions drew people from their homes along Brightwood Avenue in Nashville’s Belmont neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Authorities used explosive devices to make entry into the home at 3005 Brightwood Ave.

Law enforcement officials with the FBI and the Metro Nashville Police Department started collecting evidence from the Brightwood Avenue home where Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale lived with her father.

Neighbors of a Brightwood Avenue home described what they saw and heard when police came to search the home where the school shooter lived.

MNPD said Hale had a manifesto with a plan and drawing. Police said they also found a detailed map that showed entry points into the Covenant School. It was unclear if those items were found inside the home.

Hale, 28, shot and killed three children and three adults at Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville on Monday morning before being shot and killed by police.

Hale was a former student at the school, according to Metro Nashville Police.

