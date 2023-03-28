Authorities search Nashville school shooter’s home

Law enforcement pulled evidence from the home of a Nashville school shooter.
Investigators search the home of the suspected shooter in the 12South area of Nashville on Monday afternoon.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sounds of explosions drew people from their homes along Brightwood Avenue in Nashville’s Belmont neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Authorities used explosive devices to make entry into the home at 3005 Brightwood Ave.

Law enforcement officials with the FBI and the Metro Nashville Police Department started collecting evidence from the Brightwood Avenue home where Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale lived with her father.

Neighbors of a Brightwood Avenue home described what they saw and heard when police came to search the home where the school shooter lived.

MNPD said Hale had a manifesto with a plan and drawing. Police said they also found a detailed map that showed entry points into the Covenant School. It was unclear if those items were found inside the home.

Hale, 28, shot and killed three children and three adults at Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville on Monday morning before being shot and killed by police.

Hale was a former student at the school, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Covenant School
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
Crash on I-24 in Robertson County kills six, including children
Students led away from the scene of a school shooting in Nashville.
Suspect, 28, kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school shooting: police
Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed four children
A shooting at Red Door Saloon sent a man to the hospital on Saturday night.
Man shot at Red Door Saloon in Nashville

Latest News

Neighbors describe police arriving at suspect's home
Neighbors describe police's arrival at shooter's home
The Covenant School
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Active shooter gained access to Nashville school by shooting out glass doors, according to MNPD
Nashville school shooter fired at glass doors to gain entry, fired at police
WSMV4's Joylyn Bukovac was a student at Discovery Middle School in Alabama during an active...
Joylyn Bukovac recalls Alabama school shooting