Vigils to be held for students, staff lost during Covenant School shooting

The shooting took the lives of three students and three staff members.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several vigils will be held this week to honor the lives lost in the fatal school shooting in Green Hills.

A 28-year-old Nashville woman was identified as the shooter at Covenant Presbyterian School Monday morning, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. The shooter, former student Audrey Hale, was shot and killed by officers.

Three students and three adults were killed during the shooting, according to MNPD. The victims have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all children, Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

The vigils will be held in their honor and for the families they left behind.

Vigils being held tonight:

Belmont University - 4 p.m.

The university is holding a service of prayer at the Bell Tower.

Christ United Methodist Church - 6:30 p.m.

A prayer vigil will be held at the church, and those who attend are asked to meet in the south parking lot outside the sanctuary entrance.

Christ Presbyterian Academy - 6:30 p.m.

The school is partnering with Christ Presbyterian Church to host a communal prayer for the Covenant School families. The school plans to gather at the Sanctuary in the church from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Lipscomb University - 7 p.m.

The university will hold a prayer in Bison Square.

Vigils being held Tuesday, March 28

City of Mt. Juliet - 6:30 p.m.

The city is holding a candlelight vigil at the Mt. Juliet Clock Tower.

