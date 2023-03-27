Victims identified in Nashville school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The six victims of a school shooting in Nashville on Monday have been identified by Metro Police.

The victims in the shooting at Covenant Presbyterian School are Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all children aged 8 to 9, Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and 61-year-old Mike Hill. Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake confirmed the names of the victims Monday afternoon and identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

Koonce was Head of School at the Covenant School. She had been at the school nearly seven years. Hill was a custodian at the school and Peak was a substitute teacher.

Hale, a former student at the school, entered the school through a side entrance with two assault-style rifles and a handgun police said. Officers arrived and entered the school through the first floor and heard shots coming from the second floor.

MNPD said the responding officers engaged the shooter on the second floor and killed her at 10:27 a.m. Drake said Hale left behind a manifesto and the shooting appeared to be targeted and premeditated.

WSMV4 is working to learn more about the victims. Check back for updates.

