Robbery attempt leaves one person seriously injured in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a robbery at a home in East Nashville that sent one person to the hospital early Monday morning.

According to the MNPD, officers were called to the 800 block of North 2nd Street around 3:30 a.m. for a robbery in progress. One person was found assaulted at the scene and was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have a suspect in custody as the investigation continues.

