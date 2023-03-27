Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ gets another chance at a new home

The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopted for Ralphie.
The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopted for Ralphie.(Niagara SPCA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The infamous so-called “Fire-Breathing Demon” dog is getting a fourth chance at a forever home.

Ralphie is the 1-year-old, 26-pound French bulldog described by a New York shelter as a “terror in a somewhat small package.”

The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopter for him after he was returned three times.

Hopefully, Ralphie’s new owner Jason, whose last name was not provided, can handle the pup since he trains dogs for the Department of Energy in Tennessee.

Before Ralphie went home with Jason, the dog completed a six-week boarding and training program.

It helped with his reactivity around other dogs, which is important because Jason already has a French bulldog, a dachshund and a German shepherd.

Jason said the reformed canine is now getting acquainted with his new pack.

Ralphie’s adventures are being documented on Instagram @demondogralphie.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
Crash on I-24 in Robertson County kills six, including children
A shooting at Red Door Saloon sent a man to the hospital on Saturday night.
Man shot at Red Door Saloon in Nashville
Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed four children
Eder Rios was attacked by a stranger while working on a gas pump in Nashville.
‘I was being attacked’: Stranger beats man with bat at Nashville gas station
The TSU community came together to honor a student who lost her life this week.
TSU community honors student found dead in dorm

Latest News

This photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, who was...
Plastic surgeon charged with murder in Florida lawyer’s death
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
MNPD: Shooter is dead following active situation at Covenant School
A plastic surgeon in Florida is facing a murder charge in connection with the suspicious...
Plastic surgeon charged with murder in lawyer's death
The tree also damaged a truck on the property, though the victim was not inside the vehicle at...
Man securing yard items during windstorm dies when tree falls on him, sheriff says