Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they investigated the downtown home.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Ken Curtis and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - A man faces elder abuse and neglect charges after police found a woman crawling around a home wearing only an adult diaper and begging for help, per a police statement.

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they investigated the downtown home.

“The victim was transported to a Dothan hospital where she was admitted for inpatient treatment and may have to undergo surgery,” Lt. Ronald Hall said in a statement.

Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.

The police statement did not specify the alleged victim’s age.

Jason Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.
Jason Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.(Houston County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities are being reported in a crash on I-24 west Sunday morning.
Six children die in crash on I-24 in Robertson County
A shooting at Red Door Saloon sent a man to the hospital on Saturday night.
Man shot at Red Door Saloon in Nashville
Eder Rios was attacked by a stranger while working on a gas pump in Nashville.
‘I was being attacked’: Stranger beats man with bat at Nashville gas station
The TSU community came together to honor a student who lost her life this week.
TSU community honors student found dead in dorm
Franklin County Sheriff cruiser.
Franklin County corrections officer exposed to fentanyl during inmate altercation

Latest News

Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke expecting first child
People stand in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk,...
Russian shelling of Ukraine city kills 2, wounds 29 people
A coyote can be seen sneaking up at attacking the child.
2 toddlers attacked by coyote in Arizona
According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.
Americans are tipping less than a year ago