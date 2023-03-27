Police investigating assault in East Nashville

The incident occurred early Monday morning at a home on North 2nd Street.
MNPD officers were called to the 800 block of North 2nd Street around 3:30 a.m. for a robbery in progress.
By Tony Garcia and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating an assault at a home in East Nashville that sent one person to the hospital early Monday morning.

According to the MNPD, officers were called to the 800 block of North 2nd Street around 3:30 a.m. for a robbery in progress. One person was found assaulted at the scene and was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have a suspect in custody as the investigation continues.

