Nick McDevitt shares how Middle Tennessee beat FAU

Blue Raiders were last team to beat Final Four participant.
Nick McDevitt's MTSU squad was the last to beat Florida Atlantic, which advanced to the Final Four with a win on Saturday.
By Chris Harris
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Blue Raiders were the last team to beat the Owls this season. Middle Tennessee won 74-70 in Murfreesboro on Feb. 16.

It was the program’s first win over a ranked team since 2016.

Chris Harris goes 1-on-1 with Middle Tennessee Head Coach Nick McDevitt on how his team knocked off FAU.

McDevitt also discusses what he thinks of the Owls in the Final Four and their chances to win the NCAA Championship.

