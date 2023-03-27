Macon Co. pet owners face animal cruelty charges

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The owners of 26 large dogs, one small dogs, five cats and two chinchillas seized from property in Macon County face animal cruelty charges, Animal Rescue Corps said Sunday.

The animals were taken on Thursday. The owners, who have not been identified, face animal cruelty charges after it was discovered the dogs were living in deplorable conditions

The dogs, including Great Danes and other large-breed dogs, were found living in small, filthy wire cages inside a small shed. Others were in muddy makeshift kennels flooded by what appeared to be overflowing septic waste.

Many of the dogs were suffering from various medical conditions including high ammonia exposure, puncture wounds, mammary tumors, overgrown nails, pressure wounds, skin inflammation, ear and eye infections and injuries and internal parasites (including worms). The dogs inside were crammed into small wire cages with extremely high ammonia levels of over 200 parts per million.

All the animals were legally surrendered to Animal Rescue Corps by the property owners.

“This is a clear case of animal neglect and abuse with some of the highest ammonia levels we’ve ever measured,” ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward said in a news release. “These breeding mills put profit above the welfare of the animals and it’s the animals who suffer.”

ARC transported the animals to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin, Tennessee. Each animal is receiving a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations and any necessary medical treatments until they are matched and transported to trusted shelter and rescue partner organizations that will ultimately adopt them into loving homes. ARC will publish its list of shelter and rescue placement partners on its Facebook page once the animals are transferred to these groups.

Jasmine, Poppy, and other dogs from Operation Gentle Giants arriving at ARC’s Rescue Center on Thursday evening. They... Posted by Animal Rescue Corps on Sunday, March 26, 2023

