How to donate to Nashville school shooting victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Six people, three adults and three students, were killed Monday morning in a mass shooting at a Nashville private school.

The victims of the Covenant School were identified by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, aged 8 to 9, Katherine Koonce, 60, Cynthia Peak, and Mike Hill, both 61.

Koonce was Head of School at the Covenant School. She had been at the school nearly seven years. Hill was a custodian at the school and Peak was a substitute teacher.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has established the Caring for The Covenant School.

“The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is heartbroken by the horrific and senseless shooting that took place on Monday, March 27 at The Covenant School here in Nashville,” the foundation said. “Because of the outpouring of love from our generous and thoughtful community, we have established the Caring for Covenant Fund to manage the donations made in response to this tragedy.”

The foundation said all donations made to the fund, minus credit card fees, will be directed to The Covenant School to support the healing of those affected by the tragedy.

“Together, we will send a message of love and compassion to the entire Covenant community,” the foundation said.

Click here to donate.

