‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke expecting first child

Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" on day one of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on Sept. 8, 2022, in Toronto.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Daniel Radcliffe, who famously played Harry Potter, announced he and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child.

The couple has been together for 10 years.

Radcliffe has previously said he would not mind if his future children wanted to follow in his footsteps and be involved in movies, but he said he wants to protect them from fame.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities are being reported in a crash on I-24 west Sunday morning.
Six children die in crash on I-24 in Robertson County
A shooting at Red Door Saloon sent a man to the hospital on Saturday night.
Man shot at Red Door Saloon in Nashville
Eder Rios was attacked by a stranger while working on a gas pump in Nashville.
‘I was being attacked’: Stranger beats man with bat at Nashville gas station
The TSU community came together to honor a student who lost her life this week.
TSU community honors student found dead in dorm
Franklin County Sheriff cruiser.
Franklin County corrections officer exposed to fentanyl during inmate altercation

Latest News

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
People stand in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk,...
Russian shelling of Ukraine city kills 2, wounds 29 people
A coyote can be seen sneaking up at attacking the child.
2 toddlers attacked by coyote in Arizona
According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.
Americans are tipping less than a year ago