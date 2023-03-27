First Alert Forecast: Quiet Start to the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The work-week is starting off cooler than the weekend, but quiet conditions will persist for some time!

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected this afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Several partly to mostly sunny days can be expected before our next storm chance on Friday. (WSMV)

Clouds will increase tonight and through tomorrow morning. An isolated shower is possible tonight. Lows by the morning will be down in the mid-40s.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Skies will cloud over at times tomorrow, but there will be at least some peaks of sun. It will be a cooler day with highs near 60. Overnight will be chilly with temperatures falling into the 30s.

Plenty of sunshine is expected for Wednesday with highs in the lower to mid-60s for the day.

The sunshine continues on Thursday with temperatures pushing back in the lower 70s for the day. This is the pick of the week!

Our next round of rain and storms is expected Friday. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday as a strong storm system moves in from our West. We will keep you updated throughout the week on the timing and impacts.

A couple of showers may hang around into early Saturday but we should dry out by the afternoon with highs near 70 for the day.

Plenty of sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs back in the 60s.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.