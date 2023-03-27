First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny to start the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A cool but comfortable start to our day this morning will turn to a lovely Monday afternoon across the Mid State.

We should see a good deal of sunshine today with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

Clouds will increase tonight and through tomorrow morning, as that happens I cannot rule out an isolated rain shower for some of us. Lows by the morning will be down in the mid-40s.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

We will fight the cloud cover during the day tomorrow and some breaks of sun are expected. It will be a cooler day with highs near 60. Tuesday night will be chilly with temperatures falling into the 30s.

Plenty of sunshine is expected for our Wednesday with highs in the lower to mid-60s for the day.

The sunshine continues on Thursday with temperatures pushing back in the 70s for the day.

Our next round of rain is expected by the end of the week with scattered showers and storms returning to the Mid State from a strong storm system.

A couple of showers may hang around into early Saturday but we should dry out by the afternoon with highs near 70 for the day.

Plenty of sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs back in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.