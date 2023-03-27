First Alert Forecast: Cooler Air Building In

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cooler air is moving in, so much so that frost is expected Wednesday morning.

THROUGH THURSDAY:

A few clouds will move in overnight as cooler air enters the Mid State. A sprinkle or two will be possible. Lows by sunrise on Tuesday will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday will be a breezy and much cooler day than Monday with winds gusting into the 20s. The day will begin with a lot of cloud cover, but sunshine will take over during the afternoon.

Frost is likely to form Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will tumble back through the 30s then.

Wednesday afternoon will be sunny and pleasant.

Thursday also looks good, but much warmer. Highs Thursday will be in the mid 70s.

After a brief cooldown, Nashville will warm up again on Thursday. (WSMV)

FRIDAY -- First Alert Weather Day in effect

A southerly wind will develop on Friday, ushering in more humid air. Through the day, a few showers will be possible. The wind will gust to 40 mph at times, as temperatures climb back into the 70s.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. (WSMV)

Friday night, scattered showers and some strong-severe thunderstorms will move through. Any storms could contain damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado will also be possible. As of now, it appears this system will clear the area by sunrise on Saturday.

WEEKEND:

Saturday will be breezy and mild, as the air gradually dries out.

Sunday will be less windy, mostly sunny, and very pleasant.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week will begin warmer with highs on Monday expected to be around 80 degrees.

