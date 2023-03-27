Crash on I-24 in Robertson County kills six, including children

The children and a woman were ejected when the car left the road and flipped in the early morning hours on Sunday.
Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Editor’s Note: Robertson County emergency officials initially reported six children were killed in the Sunday morning crash. Monday morning, the Tennessee Highway Patrol clarified six females, two adults, and four children, died in the crash.

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two adults and four children in Robertson County early Sunday morning.

THP’s preliminary report shows that two cars crashed on I-24 West, near exit 24 for Springfield/Ashland City around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The report states that 21-year-old Tania Rodriguez, of Kentucky, was driving a Toyota Camry when it crashed with a BMW, driven by 23-year-old Matthew Flint, of Alabama.

The Camry overturned following the crash and came to rest on the grassy shoulder next to the interstate. Four children, all girls between the ages of 1-12, died in the crash, along with 35-year-old Rina Reyes. Rodriguez, the driver, was also found deceased at the scene. 34-year-old Saira Reyes was another passenger in the car and suffered injuries.

Robertson County Emergency Services said the children and one of the women were ejected from the car when it rolled. Saira Reyes was found in critical condition and air-lifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center, while Gellardo was transported to Skyline Trauma Center in Nashville with minor injuries.

RELATED COVERAGE: County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed 6 children

Flint, the driver of the BMW is being investigated for possible charges, according to THP.

A pickup truck was also at the scene. It appeared to have crashed into a concrete barrier on the shoulder of the interstate underneath the Jack Teasley Road bridge. It is unclear how the truck was involved in the Camry crashing, which came to rest a half mile down the road.

THP is investigating a crash on I-24 Sunday morning.
THP is investigating a crash on I-24 Sunday morning.(WSMV)

THP’s report also showed that none of the occupants of the Camry, including the children, were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The interstate was closed for the investigation from exit 24 to exit 19/Maxey Road.

Smokey Barn News reported emergency crews from Robertson and Cheatham counties responded to the scene to assist.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. Westbound traffic was routed around the crash site at exit 24 until all lanes were re-opened around 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at Red Door Saloon sent a man to the hospital on Saturday night.
Man shot at Red Door Saloon in Nashville
Eder Rios was attacked by a stranger while working on a gas pump in Nashville.
‘I was being attacked’: Stranger beats man with bat at Nashville gas station
The TSU community came together to honor a student who lost her life this week.
TSU community honors student found dead in dorm
Franklin County Sheriff cruiser.
Franklin County corrections officer exposed to fentanyl during inmate altercation

Latest News

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Multiple patients in ‘active aggressor’ situation at Nashville school
Several partly to mostly sunny days can be expected before our next storm chance on Friday.
First Alert Forecast: Quiet Start to the Week
MNPD investigate a robbery in East Nashville.
Police investigating assault in East Nashville
WSMV crime scene
Attack leaves one person seriously injured in East Nashville