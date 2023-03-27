Crash on I-24 in Robertson County kills six, including children

Editor’s Note: Robertson County emergency officials initially reported six children were killed in the Sunday morning crash. Monday morning, the Tennessee Highway Patrol clarified six females, two adults, and four children, died in the crash.

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two adults and four children in Robertson County early Sunday morning.

THP’s preliminary report shows that two cars crashed on I-24 West, near exit 24 for Springfield/Ashland City around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The report states that 21-year-old Tania Rodriguez, of Kentucky, was driving a Toyota Camry when it crashed with a BMW, driven by 23-year-old Matthew Flint, of Alabama.

The Camry overturned following the crash and came to rest on the grassy shoulder next to the interstate. Four children, all girls between the ages of 1-12, died in the crash, along with 35-year-old Rina Reyes. Rodriguez, the driver, was also found deceased at the scene. 34-year-old Saira Reyes was another passenger in the car and suffered injuries.

Robertson County Emergency Services said the children and one of the women were ejected from the car when it rolled. Saira Reyes was found in critical condition and air-lifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center, while Gellardo was transported to Skyline Trauma Center in Nashville with minor injuries.

Flint, the driver of the BMW is being investigated for possible charges, according to THP.

A pickup truck was also at the scene. It appeared to have crashed into a concrete barrier on the shoulder of the interstate underneath the Jack Teasley Road bridge. It is unclear how the truck was involved in the Camry crashing, which came to rest a half mile down the road.

THP’s report also showed that none of the occupants of the Camry, including the children, were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The interstate was closed for the investigation from exit 24 to exit 19/Maxey Road.

Smokey Barn News reported emergency crews from Robertson and Cheatham counties responded to the scene to assist.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. Westbound traffic was routed around the crash site at exit 24 until all lanes were re-opened around 11 a.m.

