Biden hosts SBA Women’s Business Summit event

President Joe Biden speaks to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, Friday, Mach 24, 2023.
President Joe Biden speaks to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, Friday, Mach 24, 2023.(Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled Monday to host a White House event recognizing the U.S. Small Business Administration Women’s Business Summit.

Biden is announcing new resources to support women who own small businesses, including an expansion of the Women Business Centers network, the administration said in a news release.

According to the SBA, its Office of Women’s Business Ownership and the National Women’s Business Council are holding panels, fireside chats, and “Ask an Expert” workshops as part of the multi-day summit.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
Crash on I-24 in Robertson County kills six, including children
A shooting at Red Door Saloon sent a man to the hospital on Saturday night.
Man shot at Red Door Saloon in Nashville
Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed four children
Eder Rios was attacked by a stranger while working on a gas pump in Nashville.
‘I was being attacked’: Stranger beats man with bat at Nashville gas station
The TSU community came together to honor a student who lost her life this week.
TSU community honors student found dead in dorm

Latest News

Three children have been killed in a shooting at the Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Tornado recovery tough in Mississippi, one of poorest states
LIVE: Biden hosts SBA Women’s Business Summit
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday,...
In Trump probe, Manhattan grand jury due back at work