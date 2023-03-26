Slightly cooler to start the work week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will cool slightly to start the week, but quiet weather is expected!

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Tonight, lows fall into the 50s with increasing clouds. A few areas could get a stray shower overnight, but most of the Midstate will stay dry.

SLIGHTLY COOLER START TO THE WEEK

Highs tomorrow will top out in the lower and middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

It will be slightly cooler Tuesday with temps in the lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Some frost is possible Tuesday night with lows in the 30s.

Temperatures in the mid-60s stick around on Wednesday, as well with a partly cloudy sky.

RAIN RETURNS

A warm up starts on Thursday as highs will rise back into the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Thursday is the pick of the week!

Showers return to the forecast by Friday. Expect rain at times during the day, and a few storms are possibly during the evening and overnight as well. Highs will still manage to rise into the 70s.

A few showers may linger into early Saturday as a cold front moves through the Mid State. Once those showers are out, we’re dry and partly cloudy for the rest of the day. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s are on tap for Sunday.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.