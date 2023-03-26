Man shot at Red Door Saloon in Nashville

The alleged suspect had reportedly been asked to leave the bar after a fight.
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot early Saturday morning at a Nashville bar, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded just after midnight to a shots-fired call at Red Door Saloon, located at 1816 Division St. The alleged suspect had reportedly been asked to leave the bar after a fight and once outside, fired shots toward the building, according to police.

A man was hit by the gunfire, police said, but his injury was not life-threatening. The suspect allegedly ran away from the bar before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

