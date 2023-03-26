‘I was being attacked’: Stranger beats man with bat at Nashville gas station

A man describes being beaten with a bat by an accused assault suspect.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a man accused of a string of violent attacks in Nashville was arrested this week, one of his alleged victims is now sharing the details of his horrifying attack.

Eder Rios told WSMV4 he was attacked with a wooden bat at a gas station on Dickerson Pike while working to repair equipment at a gas pump.

“To be honest, I didn’t realize what was happening,” Rios said. “I just wanted to get as far away from there.”

Rios said as he and others worked to fix the pump, someone pulled up next to them, waited until he turned his back and began swinging the baseball bat.

“I was being attacked,” Rios said. “I just felt a few punches in my head. I turned around and tried to protect myself with my arms, and I was hit four more times in my arm.”

In surveillance video, Rios is seen running away from the man, who jumped back into his car and sped off.

“I didn’t realize what was happening. That’s why I was just trying to avoid more hits by walking away,” Rios said. “Then, I realized that I was bleeding in my head and that my arm was hurt very bad.”

Rios said the gas station owner called 911 and filed a report while his friends rushed him to a nearby hospital.

“My hand that I use to work is broken,” he said. “I went the hospital that day, and now I have to go to a therapist.”

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said the stranger that hurt Rios also attacked two others a few days before and one day after the gas station assault. MNPD said 30-year-old Khadree Renfro is the alleged attacker and is charged with three counts of attempted homicide.

“To be honest, I’m a little scared that this happened to me,” Rios said. “I don’t know how it’s going to be when I come back to work.”

While Rios heals from his injuries, he still doesn’t know why he was attacked.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was found dead on Thursday inside a dorm room at Tennessee State University.
Student found dead in dorm at Tennessee State University
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Daughter of Montgomery Co. sheriff under investigation by TBI
Kelsey Holder
Pregnant teacher dies in Christian County
One man was killed in a shooting on Clarksville Pike Thursday night.
Man charged in deadly shooting at northwest Nashville gas station
Officers on scene of fatal police shooting in West Nashville Friday afternoon.
MNPD: Man shoots 2 women, dies by suicide after police confrontation in Nashville

Latest News

Victim speaks out after random attack
Victim speaks out after random attack
NWS confirms tornado in Fayetteville
NWS confirms tornado in Fayetteville
Turn your lights off for 'Earth Hour'
Turn your lights off for 'Earth Hour'
Suspect killed, officer shot during Dickson standoff
Suspect killed, officer shot during Dickson standoff