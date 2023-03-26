First Alert Forecast: Gorgeous to close out the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s going to be a beautiful day across the Midstate with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Overnight lows fall to the low 50s with increasing clouds. A few areas could get a stray shower overnight, but most of the Midstate will stay dry.

COOLER START TO THE WEEK

Temperatures will dip back into the 60s early next week. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-60s with a partly cloudy sky. Lows get a little cooler, too, in the low 40s.

Tuesday will feature temperatures in the low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows will get even colder-- dropping into the 30s.

Temperatures in the mid-60s stick around on Wednesday, as well with a partly cloudy sky.

WARM-UP AND RAIN

We’ll gradually warm back up to the 70s on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

Although the week will be dry, don’t keep the umbrella too far away. Rain showers will develop throughout the day on Friday. Expect a 70% chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Rain should clear out just in time for the weekend. We could still see a few stray showers early Saturday morning, but we dry out by mid-morning. For the rest of the day, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s.

