Deadly rollover crash closes I-24 in Robertson County

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fatal crash investigation is underway in Robertson County early Sunday morning.

According to Robertson County Emergency Services, multiple people were killed in a crash on I-24 West, near exit 24 for Spingfield/Ashland City around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The interstate was closed for the investigation from exit 24 to exit 19 for Maxey Road.

Smokey Barn News reported the crash involved an overturned vehicle and as many as six children may have died. Emergency crews from Robertson and Cheatham counties responded to the scene to assist.

Traffic is being routed off the interstate at exit 24.

