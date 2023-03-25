Trees down, outages reported following Friday’s severe storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Severe storms hit Middle Tennessee overnight, leaving behind damage in its passing.

Fallen trees have been reported throughout the area. A tree blocked the road in Belle Meade at Harding Pike at around midnight on Saturday and a fallen tree on Haynes Street took down power lines.

Haynes Street will be closed Saturday morning until crews can clear the debris.

Tree blocks a road in Belle Meade. (WSMV)

Along with storm damage, many Nashville residents are experiencing power outages.

As of 5:30 a.m., Nashville Electric Service’s outage map shows nearly 2,000 customers are without power.

Middle Tennessee Electric’s outage map shows over 100 customers are without power, and Dickson Electric’s outage map shows nearly 800.

