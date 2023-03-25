Tree falls on transitional living home in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tree fell onto a home in a transitional housing community in North Nashville late Friday night.

Several people were inside Chip’s Place, a sober living space for men, when the tree fell around 11 p.m., according to a worker at the community. Severe storms and strong wind gusts overnight are likely to blame for the accident.

The Nashville Fire Department said no one was injured, and the extent of damage to the home is unknown.

