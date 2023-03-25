Sunny & Warm for Sunday

By Cruz Medina
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunday will be even warmer with plenty of sunshine!

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

SUNDAY

High pressure will keep skies sunny on Sunday.
High pressure will keep skies sunny on Sunday.(WSMV)

High pressure nearby will keep skies mostly sunny on Sunday. It will be a chilly start to the day, but the afternoon will be warmer than Saturday was as highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 70s for the entire Mid State!

NEXT WEEK

Highs be cooler, in the upper 60s, to start next week. A passing shower is possible as a weak disturbance moves through early Monday, but most areas stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

The partly cloudy skies will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday but temperatures will be a little cooler. Highs will be in the lower 60s. The coolest temperatures we will see all week.

The 70s return again by Thursday with a mostly sunny sky! This will be a great day to get outside before our next rain chances arrive.

Friday, scattered showers will develop throughout the day. Highs will still rise into the 70s. On Saturday, a cold front will be moving into the Mid State. This will bring showers and a few storms. We’ll keep you updated on these rain/storm chances throughout the week.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

