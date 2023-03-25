Scientists create mice from 2 biological male parents

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs...
The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.(Prof. Hayashi, Osaka University)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists in Japan have created mice with two biologically male parents for the first time.

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.

When implanted into female mice, the eggs produced healthy pups, according to research published this month in the journal Nature.

The proof-of-concept research could expand the possibilities for future fertility treatments, including for same-sex couples.

However, scientists warn there is still much to learn before cultured cells can be used to produce human eggs in a lab dish.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was found dead on Thursday inside a dorm room at Tennessee State University.
Student found dead in dorm at Tennessee State University
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Daughter of Montgomery Co. sheriff under investigation by TBI
One man was killed in a shooting on Clarksville Pike Thursday night.
Man charged in deadly shooting at northwest Nashville gas station
Kelsey Holder
Pregnant teacher dies in Christian County
Metro Police believe the man who attacked patrons at a Dickerson Pike laundry mat may have been...
VIDEO: Suspect in multiple random attacks arrested in Nashville

Latest News

Haylee Ellis
Marshall County teen found safe
A resident describes when the tornado passed through parts of Mississippi.
Resident describes tornado damage: 'Power out everywhere'
Damage and rubble were left behind after a tornado passed through parts of the South.
Damage left behind by deadly tornado in Mississippi
Lincoln Medical Center in Fayetteville damaged by storms
Lincoln Medical Center in Fayetteville damaged by storms