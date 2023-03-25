Mayor Cooper invites Nashville residents to participate in Earth Hour 2023

Earth Hour aims to reduce energy consumption and combat climate change.
John Cooper, Mayor of Nashville, is seen during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at...
John Cooper, Mayor of Nashville, is seen during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper and other city leaders are inviting all Nashville residents and business owners to celebrate Earth Hour 2023.

On Saturday night from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Nashvillians are encouraged to turn off or dim non-essential lighting for one hour, according to a media release. Earth Hour is held annually on the last Saturday in March as communities and businesses make a commitment to turn off their lights for one hour to reduce energy consumption and combat climate change.

Historic Metro Courthouse, the Parthenon, Nissan Stadium, First Horizon Ballpark, UBS, Alliance Bernstein, One 22 One Broadway, Nashville Electric Service, Nissan Headquarters, Vanderbilt University, Tennessee State University, Ascension Saint Thomas, Amazon, Genesco and other buildings and organizations will turn off or dim non-essential lighting for one hour, the release says.

“I’m proud that Nashville is joining cities from around the world to save energy and reduce our collective carbon footprint by participating in Earth Hour,” Cooper said in the media release. “Every step we can take to use less energy is a step toward a better future for our children and grandchildren. I’m grateful to the Metro departments and business community for joining us this Saturday, and to Council Members Russ Bradford, Burkley Allen, and Freddie O’Connell for championing this important issue in Metro Council. I’m confident our city’s commitment to a greener future is why we will achieve our goal of reducing Nashville greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050.”

Earth Hour encourages Nashville residents to “go beyond the hour” by making a commitment to the environment and to sustainability all year long.

To learn more, visit Socket Sustainability Tips and Striving for Zero Waste websites.

