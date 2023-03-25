Lincoln Medical Center in Fayetteville damaged by storms

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lincoln Medical Center in Fayetteville was damaged in Friday evening’s storms, according to hospital officials.

Lincoln Heath said in a statement the hospital sustained mild structural damage during the storms. Administrative staff has ensured that all patients, visitors and staff are safe.

Staff is working together to access the damage, according to the statement. No further information was released.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.