Lincoln Medical Center in Fayetteville damaged by storms

By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lincoln Medical Center in Fayetteville was damaged in Friday evening’s storms, according to hospital officials.

Lincoln Heath said in a statement the hospital sustained mild structural damage during the storms. Administrative staff has ensured that all patients, visitors and staff are safe.

Staff is working together to access the damage, according to the statement. No further information was released.

