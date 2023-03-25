First Alert Forecast: Sunny, mild weekend on tap

weekend outlook
weekend outlook(none)
By Melanie Layden
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After last night’s severe storms, much calmer weather is in store for the Midstate this weekend. Lots of sunshine and milder temperatures will take over today and tomorrow.

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Each day will feature plenty of sunshine. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures will cool off a bit on Monday into next week. Expect highs to be in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. We could see a passing shower early Monday, but it will be a mostly dry day. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

The partly cloudy skies will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday but temperatures will be a little cooler. Highs will be in the low 60s with lows in the upper 30s.

The 70s return again for Thursday and Friday. However, rain chances increase going into Friday. Be prepared for some off and on showers through the day.

