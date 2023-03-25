First Alert Forecast: Severe storms possible tonight, mild weekend

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for tonight. Damaging wind and isolated tornadoes are possible.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to the potential for severe weather tonight. The rest of the weekend looks nice. Cooler weather next week.

TONIGHT:

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 12 midnight for much of West Tennessee including Hardin and Decatur Counties

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Middle Tennessee until 7 am on Saturday. Winds outside of thunderstorms could gusts up to 50mph.

Wind Advisory through Saturday morning.
Wind Advisory through Saturday morning.(WSMV)

A line of strong-severe storms will move into the area from the west this evening around 8 pm. They will contain very heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and the threat for damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes and localized flooding. A Flood Watch remains in effect for southern Kentucky until 1 pm, Saturday.

Flood Watch for southern Kentucky
Flood Watch for southern Kentucky(WSMV)

Storms should reach Clarksville by 9 pm tonight. Expect them on the west side of Nashville around 10 pm. They’ll move east into Murfreesboro around or just after 11 pm. Storms are expected in Cookeville by 1 am, Saturday. They’ll finally clear the Cumberland Plateau by 3 am.

Most of the rain will clear the area by sunrise on Saturday. However, it’ll stay gusty with southwest winds topping 35 mph at times even after the storms move out.

Severe storms late night could produce damaging wind and isolated tornadoes.
Severe storms late night could produce damaging wind and isolated tornadoes.(WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Both Saturday and Sunday will be variably cloudy and very mild. The air will gradually dry out on Saturday. A few showers and isolated storms will be possible from late morning Saturday through early Saturday afternoon east of I-65 as the cold front pushes through.

Sunday will start cooler, in the 40s, but still have highs in the low-mid 70s.

A few showers will be possible especially over southern Middle Tennessee on Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week will generally be cooler with low rain chances until Thursday and Friday. Monday to Thursday highs will be in the 60s. They rise to the mid 70s Friday.

