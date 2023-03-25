East Nashville jogger recounts incident with alleged serial pipe-attacker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in custody after Metro Nashville Police say he attacked three different men in three different places. One was a jogger who was attacked at an East Nashville park over the weekend.

MNPD says 30-year-old Khadree Renfro is charged with three counts of attempted homicide.

On Sunday afternoon, in a neighborhood near Dickerson Pike, one of Renfro’s alleged victims decided to go for a run.

“I’m jogging around 2 p.m. and taking a lap around the park like I normally do,” the victim, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “I feel a hit over the head.”

The man hit says Renfro wacked him with a metal pipe ten different times.

“All of a sudden, he starts swinging saying ‘I’m going to kill you’, ‘you’re going to die,’” the victim said. “I start screaming for help, and I think that alerted the dog nearby who just starts barking. Another family gets out of the car. So, dude panics, hits me a couple times in the stomach and the leg. My phone falls out of my pocket. He takes my phone, but crazy enough, he ditches it up the road like we were tracking it.”

The man would walk away with a concussion, five stitches in his leg, a bruised chest and a fractured wrist.

“Did you ever think you were going to die at that point?” WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek asked. “This guy is beating you up. You have all these injuries.”

“It was kind of like, it clicked in my head like, ‘Yo, if you don’t play this right, you’re going to die. Just be smart’,” the victim said. “I wasn’t like hopeless yet. And that’s why I was like, ‘you’re not going to win the fight part, so get help.’”

He says neighbors and families nearby heard his calls and came to his aid.

“They got a towel for my leg that was bleeding,” the victim said. “Called the police, got my fiancé, hung out with me until everyone showed up. Checked in on me later. You know, like I said, the community really came together.”

Metro Police says Renfro may face additional charges from other incidents after more lineups.

