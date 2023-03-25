Damage in Dickson: Storms smack tractor supply company, car dealership
Submitted photos show a damaged billboard, office building and more.
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Some businesses in Dickson were hit hard by Friday night’s severe weather.
Dickson County Equipment, a family-owned business since 1978, experienced damage as storms ripped through the area. Photos submitted to WSMV4 by Dean Milby show a billboard knocked over in the business’ parking lot off Highway 46. Another photo shows a light pole that collapsed in the strong winds.
A nearby business, Coltrane Auto Sales, experienced significant damage to its office building. A photo shows paneling on the building ripped off, with insulation scattered around its parking lot.
The business appears to be closed.
