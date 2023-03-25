Damage in Dickson: Storms smack tractor supply company, car dealership

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Some businesses in Dickson were hit hard by Friday night’s severe weather.

Dickson County Equipment, a family-owned business since 1978, experienced damage as storms ripped through the area. Photos submitted to WSMV4 by Dean Milby show a billboard knocked over in the business’ parking lot off Highway 46. Another photo shows a light pole that collapsed in the strong winds.

A nearby business, Coltrane Auto Sales, experienced significant damage to its office building. A photo shows paneling on the building ripped off, with insulation scattered around its parking lot.

The business appears to be closed.

Submitted photos show damage to businesses in Dickson. (Dean Milby)

