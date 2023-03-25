Charley Pride to be honored with statue outside Ryman Auditorium

His statue unveiling on Wednesday is open to the public.
FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival...
FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. Pride still wants Terrence Howard to play him in a movie of the country music star's life. Pride finds himself in the spotlight with two upcoming PBS projects: "Country Music," Ken Burns' film on the genre's evolution and the people who created it, and "Charley Pride: I'm Just Me," airing as part of the American Masters series on Feb. 22, 2019.(Laura Roberts | Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Late country music legend Charley Pride will be honored next week with a bronze statue outside of the iconic Ryman Auditorium.

Pride’s statue will join other country music stars, like Loretta Lynn, Bill Monroe and Little Jimmy Dickens, as part of the Ryman’s Icon Walk on Wednesday, March 29. The Icon Walk outside the Ryman recognizes music legends who have paved the way for Nashville performers, according to a media release.

Pride, who helped break color barriers in country music, enjoyed one of the most successful careers in country music history. Pride died in 2020 at the age of 86 from complications due to COVID-19. His statue unveiling on Wednesday is open to the public. The event starts at 2:30 p.m.

