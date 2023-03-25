Charley Pride to be honored with statue outside Ryman Auditorium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Late country music legend Charley Pride will be honored next week with a bronze statue outside of the iconic Ryman Auditorium.

Pride’s statue will join other country music stars, like Loretta Lynn, Bill Monroe and Little Jimmy Dickens, as part of the Ryman’s Icon Walk on Wednesday, March 29. The Icon Walk outside the Ryman recognizes music legends who have paved the way for Nashville performers, according to a media release.

Pride, who helped break color barriers in country music, enjoyed one of the most successful careers in country music history. Pride died in 2020 at the age of 86 from complications due to COVID-19. His statue unveiling on Wednesday is open to the public. The event starts at 2:30 p.m.

