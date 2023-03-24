VIDEO: Suspect in multiple random attacks arrested in Nashville
The man is believed to be responsible for at least four violent attacks on unsuspecting civilians around the city.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who was allegedly involved in four unprovoked and random beatings over the last week.
MNPD announced late Thursday night that 30-year-old Khadree Renfro was apprehended by Violent Crimes detectives on Pennock Avenue. Police believe Renfro’s latest attack occurred Wednesday night at a laundromat on Dickerson Pike.
In surveillance video, a man wearing a black hoodie can be seen approaching an unsuspecting 45-year-old man, police said. He then uses an object similar to a cane to hit the victim in the head several times. Detectives are treating Renfro as the main suspect in this attack.
Police believe Renfro is the same man wanted in the March 16 attack on a 27-year-old man who was having car trouble on East Due West Avenue, the March 18 attack on a 32-year-old man outside the Citgo market at 2705 Dickerson Pike, and the March 19 attack on a 31-year-old man who was jogging on Lischey Avenue.
Renfro was booked early Friday morning and charges are still forthcoming.
