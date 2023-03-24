TPAC evacuated after fire alarm set off

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Performing Arts Center was evacuated Thursday evening after a fire alarm went off.

Patrons were evacuated from two theaters after the alarm sounded about 8:40 p.m. The Nashville Fire Department responded and determined it was a false alarm.

TPAC officials said there was a fire alarm activation unrelated to the three shows in the building at the time. Once the fire department deemed the building safe and provided an “all clear,” patrons returned to the theaters and the shows resumed.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.