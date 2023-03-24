TPAC evacuated after fire alarm set off

Fire department determined it was a false alarm.
Tennessee Performing Arts Center
Tennessee Performing Arts Center(Tennessee Performing Arts Center)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Performing Arts Center was evacuated Thursday evening after a fire alarm went off.

Patrons were evacuated from two theaters after the alarm sounded about 8:40 p.m. The Nashville Fire Department responded and determined it was a false alarm.

TPAC officials said there was a fire alarm activation unrelated to the three shows in the building at the time. Once the fire department deemed the building safe and provided an “all clear,” patrons returned to the theaters and the shows resumed.

