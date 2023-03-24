Tennessee Senate approves Juneteenth as state holiday

The Tennessee State House will take up the bill in a subcommittee next week.
The Tennessee State Senate approved on Thursday a resolution to make Juneteenth a state holiday.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Juneteenth is closer to becoming a state holiday in Tennessee.

The Tennessee State Senate passed a bill on Thursday which would make Juneteenth a legal holiday instead of a day of observance.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. It’s already a federal holiday.

The Tennessee House still needs to pass the bill. It will be heard by a House subcommittee on Tuesday.

